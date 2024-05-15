"Anything about guns right now, I'm just not real excited about," former Mayor Mike Rawlings said at the time. The event was held just days after a Dallas police officer killed outside a Home Depot was buried.
What they're saying: NRA organizers say they aren't aware of any planned protests but support opponents' rights to assemble.
"We support the First Amendment, just as we support the Second Amendment," NRA spokesperson Nick Perrine tells Axios.
If you go: The event is Thursday through Sunday. The annual meeting is at 10am-12pm Saturday. The leadership forum — where Trump and Abbott will speak — is from 2-4pm Saturday. The forum is free for NRA members.
It will be Trump's ninth time addressing an NRA event.
The U.S. Secret Service is handling security during Trump's visit. Firearms or weapons will not be allowed where Trump is speaking.