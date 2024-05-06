Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in April of 2023. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) pitched herself for a top NRA job as early as last fall, two sources told Axios. Why it matters: Noem offered to step down early as governor for the role, according to a person familiar with her conversation with former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Late last fall, Noem called LaPierre to advocate to be the next executive vice president or CEO of the gun lobby.

Noem is now in a heated PR cycle over passages in her book about shooting her dog and meeting with Kim Jong Un.

The big picture: Noem has long been aligned with the NRA, signing an executive order during its annual conference last year.

Her name came up in very senior NRA circles immediately after LaPierre resigned in January, according to a source familiar.

LaPierre has little official control over who will be tapped as his successor, but the 76-person board, stocked with many people he nominated, will vote to determine who obtains the position.

Zoom in: Noem was previously seen as a potential contender to be Trump's running mate. She has vehemently defended her decision to shoot her dog, Cricket, arguing the 14-month-old animal was dangerous and untrainable.

When pressed on the supposed Kim Jong Un meeting, Noem refused to provide a definitive answer but said the book would be changed.

The other side: A spokesperson for Noem "unequivocally" denied that the governor had a conversation with LaPierre.

"She loves her job as Governor of South Dakota," Ian Fury told Axios.

LaPierre, through his lawyer Kent Correll, declined to comment.

Axios has reached out to the NRA for comment.