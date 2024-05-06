🎉 Stars, Mavs advance to second round of playoffs

Both the Dallas Stars and the Dallas Mavericks have advanced to the second round of the playoffs after winning at home over the weekend.

Why it matters: The teams advanced from the first round of their playoffs against tough opponents.

It's the most excitement for North Texas sports fans since the Texas Rangers won the World Series

The latest: The Stars won 2-1 in Game 7 last night against the Vegas Golden Knights, the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Dallas advances to the Western Conference semifinals to face the Colorado Avalanche.

The Mavs won 114-101 in Game 6 Friday against the L.A. Clippers. They advance to the Western Conference semifinals to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kyrie Irving high fives Luka Dončić during Friday's Game 6. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Fun fact: The Thunder beat the Mavs three times during the regular season but lost their fourth matchup when both Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić were playing, per SI.

Yes, but: Mavericks center Maxi Kleber is out with a separated right shoulder after L.A.'s Amir Coffey collided with him in Friday's game.

What's next: The Mavs face top-seeded OKC in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series tomorrow night in Oklahoma.