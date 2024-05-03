Fort Worth voters to decide on convention center project Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Downtown Fort Worth will look different in the future if voters approve its hotel occupancy tax hike. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Fort Worth
Fort Worth voters will decide this week whether to add 2% to the city's hotel occupancy tax to fund renovations at its downtown convention center and the demolition of the "flying saucer" arena.
Fort Worth voters will decide this week whether to add 2% to the city's hotel occupancy tax to fund renovations at its downtown convention center and the demolition of the "flying saucer" arena.

Why it matters: Fort Worth must compete with Dallas, Arlington and other cities in the metro that have shinier events centers and tourist attractions. State of play: The $540 million Dickies Arena opened in 2019 in Fort Worth to host concerts, rodeos and other sporting events. The Cultural District's arena fills the need for a sporting facility, but city leaders say the convention center needs more meeting and expo space. Fort Worth's proposed phases for modernizing the area around its convention center. Illustration: Courtesy of city of Fort Worth Catch up quick: Fort Worth leaders have planned for years to renovate and modernize the 56-year-old convention center. The project includes adding kitchens and loading docks and eventually straightening the curved Commerce Street. Just five years ago, the project was estimated to cost about $377 million. The price tag is now more than $700 million due to inflation and rising construction costs, per city records. Construction has already begun on the $95 million first phase, partially paid for by pandemic-era relief funds. How it works: The city estimates a 2% increase in the hotel occupancy tax could generate $10 million a year to pay for bonds to renovate the convention center. The tax hike would help pay for demolishing the arena, building a ballroom and adding a 97,000-square-foot exhibit hall. Context: Visit Fort Worth estimates a renovated convention center could double the number of events at the facility, which currently ranks 47th nationwide for available space. Last year, the facility booked 475 events. What's next: Election Day is Saturday.
