Cornyn's fundraising muscle

Sen. John Cornyn has raised a whopping $18.3 million this election cycle to help GOP incumbents and candidates — getting ahead of his Republican leadership opponent Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

Why it matters: Cornyn and Thune have emerged as contenders to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as he plans to step down as the Senate GOP leader in November.

McConnell, of Kentucky, has long been a formidable fundraiser, and it will be critical

State of play: Leadership races are insider games, and fundraising helps earn favor with colleagues.

Cornyn's and Thune's energized fundraising could boost Republicans who have struggled to keep up with Democrats' massive money hauls.

Zoom in: Cornyn, a San Antonio native, was elected to the Senate in 2002 and served as the Republican Whip from 2013 to 2019.

He's long been a top GOP fundraiser, helping fellow Republicans grow their campaign coffers.

He raised $5.6 million for Republican candidates in the first three months of 2024, a source familiar with his fundraising told Axios.

The other side: Thune is the No. 2 fundraiser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, behind Montana's Steve Daines, according to a source familiar with the fundraising operation.

The source declined to provide Thune's first-quarter total.

Between the lines: Money matters, but it won't be the only factor in deciding who replaces McConnell.

Cornyn's role in pushing a bipartisan gun bill in 2022 could hurt him, multiple sources have told Axios.

Meanwhile: U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat from the Dallas area running for Senate, raised almost $2.6 million more than U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the first quarter of 2024, per an Axios analysis.

The two will face off in November for Cruz's seat.

