Data: UMD-LinkUp AIMaps; Note: "AI job" defined as a job requiring technical skills to build and/or use AI models. A bigger circle indicates more new jobs per capita. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Nearly 40% of Texas companies use artificial intelligence, and another 17% are planning to incorporate it into their businesses in the coming year, per a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Why it matters: The findings show how companies are approaching AI and how they're weighing its benefits and risks.

Context: The Fed's April survey asked questions about traditional AI, which includes programs that can perform tasks using a set of rules, and generative AI, which autonomously generates new content.

Around 360 business executives answered.

What they found: 13% of Texas companies report using traditional AI only and 6% use generative AI only. Some 14% use both and 6% said they use AI but didn't know which type.

Half of the roughly 192 companies that use AI or plan to use it over the next year said they use it for marketing and advertising, with 45% using it for business analysis and predictive analytics.

Texas companies also use AI for customer service, cybersecurity and fraud detection.

Of note: Most of the companies interested in AI pointed to increased productivity as one of the benefits.

The other side: Misinformation and privacy were the executives' top concerns for using AI.

Meanwhile: Texas and the Washington, D.C. metro area are emerging as strong second-tier contenders to Silicon Valley and Seattle for America's AI workforce.

Dallas-Fort Worth is an AI job hot spot, with 15.3 new AI jobs per 100,000 residents. The national average is 11.7 new AI jobs.

Yes, but: The Dallas metro is among 25 metros most at risk of AI-related job losses. An analysis estimated that the region could lose 13% of its jobs to artificial intelligence.

The bottom line: More than half of Texas firms using AI said they don't anticipate it affecting their need for workers.