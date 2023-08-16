AI's effect on jobs in Dallas

The Dallas metro could lose 13% of its jobs to artificial intelligence, per a new analysis.

Driving the news: The region is among the 25 metro areas most at risk of AI-related job loss, according to Chamber of Commerce, a digital research company. It used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to analyze employment numbers in the 50 most-populated metro areas.

Potential job loss estimates were based on the percentage of at-risk jobs in each metro area, according to Chamber of Commerce.

Why it matters: AI software and large language models — including ChatGPT — may soon be able to do all manner of jobs, raising concerns that a number of industries could replace workers with the technology

Administrative roles such as recordkeeping and cashiers, accounting, bookkeeping, factory and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI, according to Chamber of Commerce.

State of play: The Dallas metro has already been losing jobs, in part due to digitization.

The region ranks fifth in lost jobs among major U.S. metros in the last five years.

91,200 office and administrative jobs have been lost in Dallas. There have also been large losses in office clerk positions and in the service industry.

By the numbers: Dallas ranked 20 out of the top 50 metro areas with the most at-risk jobs. More than 3.8 million workers are employed in the metro, and about 497,000 jobs are at risk to AI.

San Antonio ranked significantly higher on the list, at No. 6., with 14.29% of its workforce threatened by AI.

Meanwhile: California, New York, Texas and Massachusetts were heavily represented on this year's Forbes AI 50 list, which highlights companies with the most promising business applications of artificial intelligence.