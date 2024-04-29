🛒 We asked, you answered: H-E-B rules

Last week, we asked you to tell us the truth: Is H-E-B worth the hype?

Overwhelmingly, y'all said yes.

State of play: H-E-B is still relatively new to Dallas-Fort Worth, as evidenced by the fact the grocer makes up just about 3% of the market.

But it seems it has 100% of your hearts.

What you're saying: Many of you pointed out that a lot of cities in North Texas are getting full-sized H-E-Bs, except for Dallas.

"I will drive 10 miles out of my way to shop at H-E-B," Nancy H. says.

Will R. calls sister store Central Market "a dazzling world standard setter."

Zoom out: Curtis P. in Fort Davis is willing to drive over two hours to shop at H-E-B "because it is worth the extra gas and time compared to the local grocery store."

The other side: Some of you don't think H-E-B is worth the trek.

"Is HEB worth the hype..NO," says Michael M.

Doanna M. says H-E-B in Waxahachie is "always under construction and the parking is very limited."

The bottom line: Many of you love that H-E-B is decidedly Texas, with many of the state's products on the shelves.