Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals Walmart is still king of the grocers in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a new market analysis. The latest: With more than 100 stores in the metro area, Walmart continued to make up the largest share of grocery sales in 2023 in D-FW, per data from Grocery Store Guide, which tracks retail and food service industries.

Despite the excitement and crowds H-E-B draws every time it opens a new store, the popular Texas chain holds just shy of 3% of the grocery market in the Dallas area.

State of play: H-E-B dominates grocery sales in other parts of Texas, particularly in San Antonio, where the chain is based.

But the grocer — renowned for its house-made tortillas among other fare — opened its first North Texas H-E-B store in 2022, more than 20 years after bringing its Central Market brand to the region.

What's happening: H-E-B plans to open new stores in Frisco, Mansfield, Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall. And it's planning to open two of its smaller format stores — Joe V's Smart Shop — in Dallas.

Joe V's at the corner of Wheatland Road and Highway 67 is expected to open this summer.

By the numbers: Nearly 5% of a D-FW household's income goes toward food and beverage expenses, per Grocery Store Guide data.

H-E-B tallied about $877 million in sales at its 11 stores, including Central Market, in the region last year.

By comparison, Walmart had nearly $7.9 billion in sales in D-FW.

Fiesta Mart knocked Whole Foods out of the top 10 in market share last year, increasing from 1.9% of the area's sales in 2022 to 2% last year. Whole Foods dropped under 2%.

Of note: Costco is catching up to Sam's Club in North Texas. The wholesalers held about equal market share last year after Sam's Club dropped from cornering nearly 8% of the grocery market in 2021.

