Where North Texas home values are growing the most

ZIP codes with the greatest home appreciation in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area
Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals

A ZIP code in University Park is among North Texas' hottest, per Zillow data shared with Axios.

The big picture: That area saw Dallas-Fort Worth's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year earlier, according to Zillow's latest analysis.

State of play: More inventory, partly from new construction, is "a key reason home value appreciation in Texas has come back down to earth after skyrocketing during the pandemic," Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud tells Axios.

Zoom out: Austin (-4.1%) and San Antonio (-1.9%) are two of three major U.S. metro areas where typical home values are down year-over-year, Zillow found.

  • Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston each posted increases that were under 2%.

Between the lines: Home value growth varies locally because of factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.

