What's in store for Texas real estate in 2024

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Real estate experts predict Texas' major markets will be less stagnant — but not wildly different — in 2024.

Why it matters: Mortgage rates have dipped from two-decade highs that froze the housing market, shutting out first-time shoppers and locking homeowners in place.

What's happening: The state's sales might get a boost from below-7% rates, but the total is expected to stay flat compared to 2023, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

Many Texans are unlikely to budge unless rates drift back down to around 3-4%, research director Daniel Oney tells Axios.

Zoom out: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, they could fall more significantly, says Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they're impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

The latest: The Fed signaled that 2024 could bring significant interest rate cuts, Axios' Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown report.

State of play: Inventory of existing homes is recovering from the pandemic home-shopping frenzy faster in Texas metros than other parts of the country, according to Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow.

Austin (+26%) and San Antonio (+8%) are two of three major U.S. metro areas with more inventory on the market compared to pre-pandemic December 2019, per Zillow.

Meanwhile, the shortfalls in Dallas (-21%) and Houston (-20%) are well below the national average, Divounguy tells Axios.

What we're watching: Lower mortgage rates won't clear all buyer hurdles, and actually could push home prices higher if demand surges and inventory remains low.

Oney's forecast generally calls for Texas' economy to outperform the nation, which should strengthen demand across the state.

"Unfortunately for people trying to buy homes, we don't think housing prices are going to come down a lot," he says.

