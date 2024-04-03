Apr 3, 2024 - News

🥭 One bakery to go: Cafe Mozart

A slice of mango cake with a bakery display in the background

Light, flavorful enough to forget calories. Photo: Tasha "Alphonso" Tsiaperas/Axios

Visit Dallas' Koreatown for this bakery with cakes, breads and mousses — and of course an assortment of milk teas.

  • Vibe check: The interior has large seating areas that can accommodate small meetings and friend groups, so you don't have to just grab and go.

What to order: Mango mousse cake and the iced rose milk tea latte.

Where: Cafe Mozart Bakery, 11420 Emerald St. There is also a location in Carrollton's Koreatown.

Cost: $6.25 for the cake; $5.75 for the latte.

Six word review: Tastes like fresh fruit, good decisions.

