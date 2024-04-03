Apr 3, 2024 - News
🥭 One bakery to go: Cafe Mozart
Visit Dallas' Koreatown for this bakery with cakes, breads and mousses — and of course an assortment of milk teas.
- Vibe check: The interior has large seating areas that can accommodate small meetings and friend groups, so you don't have to just grab and go.
What to order: Mango mousse cake and the iced rose milk tea latte.
Where: Cafe Mozart Bakery, 11420 Emerald St. There is also a location in Carrollton's Koreatown.
Cost: $6.25 for the cake; $5.75 for the latte.
Six word review: Tastes like fresh fruit, good decisions.
😋 Have a favorite bakery we should try? Hit reply and let us know.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Dallas in your inbox.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.