Things to do in Carrollton's Koreatown

Carrollton's sprawling Koreatown has so much to do and eat, you could go there every night for weeks without repeating a spot.

Here are some ways to spend your time there…

Dip into a food coma. Try Korean Street Eats or any of the fried chicken spots for a quick bite, but Korean barbecue restaurants like Omi Korean Grill & Bar and Gen Korean BBQ House are the way to go if you've got a big appetite.

Be prepared to wait, because many of these places don't take reservations.

Take a sip. Options include Cafe Mozart Bakery, 7 Leaves Cafe and roughly 4 billion boba shops.

Find some deals. Stock up on Asian groceries and household items at H Mart, 99 Ranch or Daiso. If you're into books and stationery, browse the Kinokuniya Bookstore.

Sing your heart out. There are several karaoke bars in this part of town. Stephanie Drenka, co-founder of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society recommends City Night KTV.

Satiate your sweet tooth. We can't possibly capture everything in this category, but Mango Mango Dessert, SomiSomi soft serve, Snow City Shaved Ice Cafe and T-swirl Crêpe all have shareable options.

Grab some pastries and cakes from 85°C Bakery Cafe to enjoy later.