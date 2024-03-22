A North Texas family's spring training tradition

The Campbell family travels from North Texas to Surprise, Arizona, every year with a spiral sketchbook filled with trading cards and dozens of baseballs, ready to be signed. State of play: The Campbells have followed the Texas Rangers to spring training annually since 2008.

They've seen fans flock to spring training in 2011 and 2012 after back-to-back World Series appearances. And they've sat in a near-empty stadium during what Rangers fanatics simply call the bad years.

Why it matters: Spring training is the best chance for diehard fans to meet players and see workouts up close.

It's also big business for Arizona and Florida, drawing more than a million visitors to the states for pre-season games.

Flashback: Steven Campbell remembers casually meeting players like Adrián Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Elvis Andrus when he was a kid on spring break with his parents, Jodi and Scott.

During their first Arizona trip in 2008, the Campbells turned to spring training regulars for advice on how to organize autographs and meet players.

They learned the basics, including keeping ink pens for the athletes to use while signing baseballs. Sharpie signatures fade.

How it's going (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Jodi Campbell

The intrigue: The Campbells are nostalgic for previous training camps when fans could get closer and players seemed to enjoy interacting with fans.

Andrus would sit on a folding chair after workouts to sign trading cards and baseballs. And Hamilton would spend a couple of innings signing and greeting fans after he finished playing in a game.

The latest: Surprise expected a larger influx of visitors this year to see the reigning World Series champs.

And, like after the Rangers' previous visits to the Fall Classic in 2010 and 2011, the Campbells expected the crowds to balloon this year.

"When they won the World Series, it was like, 'Alright!!' and then, 'Oh man…" Jodi says of realizing how busy Surprise would be.

What they're saying: Even before the championship, access was changing at spring training. More fencing and barriers have been added to manage crowds.

"We used to drink from the same water coolers they did," Steven tells Axios.

Jodi Campbell has a process for getting autographs at spring training. Courtesy of Jodi Campbell

How it works: The family keeps trading cards organized by player names, so they can quickly find the right card when they see the athlete walk by.

Jodi watches for players walking out of the batting cages. She scribbles a pen on the inside of her forearm to make sure it works before darting off to say hello and ask for an autograph.

Steven met Rangers manager Bruce Bochy after workouts and got a baseball autographed. Once the balls are signed, they're stored in individual plastic baggies.

The bottom line: Steven and his parents have managed to collect more than 2,000 signatures during their years of meeting players.