How to watch Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

North Texans will do anything to bring some Irish luck to the Dallas Mavericks. Photo: Albert Pena/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you're planning to go to the St. Patrick's Day festival in Dallas this weekend, get there early. Context: The celebration along Greenville Avenue has been around for over 40 years, starting as a "little neighborhood spectacle" with around 10 trucks and some flatbeds.

Now, it's believed to be one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the southwestern U.S.

The parade route gets packed, and the St. Paddy's Day Dash will precede the floats.

By the numbers: The share of North Texans reporting to have Irish ancestry in 2022 was lower than the U.S. average of 9.5% — but there are still plenty of Irish wannabes in the region.

If you go: The celebration is 9am-3pm Saturday.

The parade with over 90 floats will start at 11am at Blackwell Street by Half Price Books and end around 2pm at SMU Boulevard.

Here's the parade map. You can also join this watch party along the route.

Organizers recommend taking DART or ridesharing.

Pro tip: Many North Texas businesses are offering specials for St. Patrick's Day.