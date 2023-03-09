Spot beards, babies and beautiful ladies at Dallas' biggest party. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Don your finest greens and get ready to party.

It's that wonderful time of year when North Texans gather to celebrate the age-old Irish tradition of public consumption.

Driving the news: The 42nd Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, one of the largest St. Paddy's events in the Southwest, is Saturday. It's Dallas' biggest party!

The parade will begin at 11am at Blackwell Street and end at 2pm at SMU Boulevard.

Yes, but: The festivities start early and last deep into the night.

Be smart: We've got a few tips to help you do St. Paddy's like a pro.

If you want a good spot on the parade route, plan to get there a few hours before the start.

Take public transportation. DART will have expanded service. Don't try to drive and park.

Bring water. There will be plenty of booze but stay hydrated.

Police typically don't cite pedestrian open-container violators in the area that day, but don't give them a reason to take you to jail either.

Don't touch the police horses. Seriously.

The bottom line: Sláinte!