What to know if you're going to the St. Paddy's parade
Don your finest greens and get ready to party.
- It's that wonderful time of year when North Texans gather to celebrate the age-old Irish tradition of public consumption.
Driving the news: The 42nd Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, one of the largest St. Paddy's events in the Southwest, is Saturday. It's Dallas' biggest party!
- The parade will begin at 11am at Blackwell Street and end at 2pm at SMU Boulevard.
Yes, but: The festivities start early and last deep into the night.
Be smart: We've got a few tips to help you do St. Paddy's like a pro.
- If you want a good spot on the parade route, plan to get there a few hours before the start.
- Take public transportation. DART will have expanded service. Don't try to drive and park.
- Bring water. There will be plenty of booze but stay hydrated.
- Police typically don't cite pedestrian open-container violators in the area that day, but don't give them a reason to take you to jail either.
- Don't touch the police horses. Seriously.
The bottom line: Sláinte!
