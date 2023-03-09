2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to know if you're going to the St. Paddy's parade

Michael Mooney
Two beautiful women wearing lots of green at a parade

Spot beards, babies and beautiful ladies at Dallas' biggest party. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Don your finest greens and get ready to party.

  • It's that wonderful time of year when North Texans gather to celebrate the age-old Irish tradition of public consumption.

Driving the news: The 42nd Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, one of the largest St. Paddy's events in the Southwest, is Saturday. It's Dallas' biggest party!

  • The parade will begin at 11am at Blackwell Street and end at 2pm at SMU Boulevard.

Yes, but: The festivities start early and last deep into the night.

Be smart: We've got a few tips to help you do St. Paddy's like a pro.

  • If you want a good spot on the parade route, plan to get there a few hours before the start.
  • Take public transportation. DART will have expanded service. Don't try to drive and park.
  • Bring water. There will be plenty of booze but stay hydrated.
  • Police typically don't cite pedestrian open-container violators in the area that day, but don't give them a reason to take you to jail either.
  • Don't touch the police horses. Seriously.

The bottom line: Sláinte!

