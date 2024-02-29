Democratic state Rep. Mihaela Plesa, from Collin County, wants Gov. Greg Abbott to protect IVF access. Photo: Courtesy of Plesa for Texas campaign.

A lawmaker from North Texas who's pursuing fertility treatments is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott to enshrine into law the right to in vitro fertilization. Why it matters: After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos created through IVF are legally considered children, the issue has become a topic of debate in Texas and across the nation — the newest battle in the protracted fight over reproductive rights.

The ruling prompted some Alabama fertility clinics to pause IVF treatments.

The latest: State Rep. Mihaela Plesa, a Democrat from Plano, announced that she's turned to IVF to help build her family — and knows firsthand "how chilling millions find this decision."

Plesa is urging Abbott to support a law protecting IVF.

Flashback: Gov. Greg Abbott told CNN this week that he wants the state to "promote life" and "empower parents to be able to have more children."

Yes, but: Abbott stopped short of saying he'd support a law protecting the right to IVF. "Because this is a relatively new issue, we're just going to have to find ways to navigate laws and facts, situations that are very complicated," he said.

Between the lines: Though polls show that the vast majority of Americans oppose the idea of treating embryos like people, some conservative Christians believe that discarding excess embryos is akin to abortion and religious groups have called for IVF restrictions.

National GOP leaders have urged Republicans to oppose the Alabama decision.

What they're saying: "I hear the governor talk a lot about parent's rights, but not so much about the right to be a parent. I'm afraid Governor Abbott will continue to fail Texas women and their reproductive freedom," Plesa tells Axios.

"The right to build a family is a fundamental right for all Americans, regardless of their place of residence. Therefore, we must not allow this dangerous precedent of judicial overreach with national implications to go unchallenged. Not for Texans — not for anyone!"

The other side: Abbott hasn't responded to Plesa's comments. He also didn't reply to a request for comment from Axios.

What we're watching: Plesa says she's planning to file bills in the next legislative session that would protect IVF treatment in Texas.