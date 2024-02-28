Frozen embryos shouldn't be considered people, two-thirds of Americans say

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals Two-thirds of Americans oppose considering frozen embryos as people, with the issue rapidly resonating with Democrats already charged up by election-year messaging on reproductive rights, a new Axios-Ipsos poll finds. Why it matters: The findings suggest the Alabama Supreme Court decision on in vitro fertilization goes well beyond where public sentiment is in the post-Roe world.

Driving the news: 66% of the public oppose designating IVF embryos as children and holding those who destroy them legally responsible, while 31% support it.

Republicans are divided on the question, with 49% supporting and 49% opposing.

The majority of the country (54%) still isn't familiar with the ruling. But within a week of the decision, 65% of Democrats were, compared with 35% of Republicans.

It's telling how quickly the information about the Alabama ruling spread, particularly on the Democratic side, said Ipsos vice president Mallory Newall.

"Democrats are tuned in in a big way," Newall said.

And while the Alabama ruling doesn't outlaw IVF, its effects have left a significant portion of the population viewing it as a restriction that's "out of step with where the public is at," Newall said.

Context: The ruling has supercharged the election-year reproductive health debate and left abortion foes struggling to respond to the blowback.

It's also clouded the legal landscape around IVF by raising liability risks that could drive up the costs and curtail the availability of services.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday are expected to try to force a vote on federal protections for IVF and other fertility treatments that would shield clinics and pre-empt any state restrictions.

Between the lines: Public sentiment on reproductive health is partly shaped by personal experience. Almost half of Americans personally know someone who's had an abortion, and nearly 7 in 10 know someone who's had a miscarriage.

The poll suggests reported efforts by former President Trump and other Republicans to coalesce around a 16-week nationwide abortion ban aren't catching on beyond the GOP base, with 57% of the public opposed and 40% in support.

There's even more pushback against efforts in some states to ban emergency contraception, or Plan B, with 77% opposed and 19% in support.

On another hot-button issue for states, the poll also showed 56% oppose state bans on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth while 41% support them.

There was a significant partisan split, with 66% of Republicans backing such bans and only 16% of Democrats in support.

Just over a quarter said they knew about the recent death of a non-binary Oklahoma teen after an altercation in a school bathroom.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Feb. 23-25 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,020 general population adults age 18 or older.

The margin of sampling error is ±3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

