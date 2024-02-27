Conservatives struggle to find coherent message on Alabama IVF ruling

Opponents of abortion rights are struggling to find a coherent message to address the blowback from an Alabama Supreme Court ruling determining that frozen embryos are children.
Why it matters: Reproductive health care was already shaping up to be a major theme in the 2024 elections, but the recent ruling adds access to fertility treatments to the already fraught national conversation around abortion.
State of play: The Alabama ruling raises pertinent legal questions about whether leftover embryos — a common occurrence in the in vitro fertilization process — can ever be disposed of, and if so, how.
Treating embryos as children also raisesa myriad of questions about other issues, including taxation, child support and kidnapping.
The big picture: Some Alabama clinics have already halted IVF treatments in the wake of the ruling, and there are concerns that other states like Texas will soon have to address the issue.
Republicans in the House and Senate have sought to distance themselves from the ruling, saying they do not support IVF restrictions.