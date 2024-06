Share on email (opens in new window)

The Dallas City Council chose an interim city manager Tuesday, less than a week after T.C. Broadnax announced he will step down in June. The big picture: The hiring process for high-ranking public officials tends to be costly, time consuming and filled with speculation.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and two council members have said they're worried the rest of the council is rushing to find Broadnax's temporary replacement.

The latest: Council members ultimately voted to appoint Kim Bizor Tolbert, Broadnax's chief of staff, as interim city manager after Broadnax leaves. The vote was 12-2.

Several council members said they don't want the city to skip a beat in the transition to a new city manager.

"To be clear: I have no issue with Kim Tolbert serving in an interim capacity. My problem is with this deeply flawed process, not with the person," Johnson said in a statement after missing the meeting.

Catch up quick: Broadnax reportedly brokered a deal with several council members to resign without tipping off the mayor.

Only Johnson was absent from Tuesday's special-called meeting. He sent a memo last week to his council peers saying they had time to discuss the city manager position at a future regularly scheduled meeting.

Council members Paul Ridley and Cara Mendelsohn have also said they should take their time with the important decision.

"I'm uncomfortable with the time that we have taken to process this very important decision … We needed an opportunity to consider all potential candidates, and I don't think we've had the time to do that," Ridley told council.

Between the lines: Dallas continues to face an affordable housing shortage that the next city manager will have to deal with.

The city's permitting process is notoriously slow, a problem developers say pushes them to seek opportunities in surrounding suburbs with more streamlined processes.

Plus, Dallas streets remain riddled with potholes and lack proper maintenance. A proposition on the May ballot would direct more than half of the $1.25 billion bond money toward fixing streets and creating new parks.

What we're watching: Whether the mayor and the rest of City Council can come to a consensus on what Dallas needs in its next leader.