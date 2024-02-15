Share on email (opens in new window)

Street fixes will be on the ballot in May. Photo: Kathy Tran/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dallas voters will get the chance in May to approve $1.25 billion in bond money to fix streets, develop new parks, and update libraries and cultural facilities. Why it matters: Dallas' municipal bond programs have been transformational for over a century — providing funding for projects ranging from building a water filtration plant at White Rock Lake in the 1920s to building City Hall.

Driving the news: Wednesday, the City Council approved sending the bond package to voters in May after several delays in the process.

This week was the deadline to set a May election. Otherwise, the council could've put the bond propositions on the ballot in November.

Yes, but: Voter turnout in May elections is notoriously low. In last year's mayoral and council election, less than 9% of Dallas County voters cast a ballot.

About 66% of registered voters in Dallas County turned out for the 2020 presidential election.

What happened: Some council members expressed concerns that the vote felt rushed, despite a task force spending months last year to come up with recommendations for how the money should be used.

Council member Adam Bazaldua cast the only vote against setting the May election.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn said the rushed discussions showed a "very good reason why we should be moving this to November." But she voted in favor of the May election.

Of note: City officials have said they wouldn't need to increase Dallas' tax rate to repay the bond debt.

Details: Voters would need to approve multiple propositions for the full $1.25 in bond money to be dispersed. Here's how the money is divided:

🚦 Proposition A — $516.5 million for building and reconstructing streets, building sidewalks, bikeways, street lighting and other transportation projects.

The estimated cost of repayment for the 20-year bonds is nearly $720 million.

🌳 Proposition B — $343.5 million for parks and recreation.

$479 million is the estimated repayment cost.

💧 Proposition C — $52.1 million for expanding flood protection and drainage facilities.

$72.6 million is the estimated repayment cost.

📚 Proposition D — $43.5 million for renovating city libraries and building a new Bishop Arts Library.

$60.7 million is the estimated repayment cost.

🎭 Proposition E — $75.2 million for updating cultural and performing arts facilities, including the Meyerson Symphony Center and the Dallas Museum of Art.

$104.8 million is the estimated repayment cost.

👮 Proposition F — $95 million for updating public safety facilities and a new police training academy. The city and UNT Dallas, where the academy is planned, received a $10 million grant last week to go toward building the facility.

$132.4 million is the estimated repayment cost.

💰 Proposition G — $73.8 million for economic development, including offering incentives for commercial, industrial, retail and residential projects.

$118.3 million is the estimated repayment cost.

🏘 Proposition H — $26.4 million for possible land acquisition and construction for affordable housing projects.

$42.3 million is the estimated repayment cost.

🚪 Proposition I — $19 million for constructing and expanding public facilities for people experiencing homelessness, including possibly developing permanent and short-term housing.

$26.5 million is the estimated repayment cost.

💻 Proposition J — $5 million for improving and expanding IT facilities.

$7 million is the estimated repayment cost.

What's next: City staff will provide a more detailed breakdown of how the money in each proposition will be spent by the end of the month.