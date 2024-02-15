22 mins ago - News

Dallas magazine editor subpoenaed in mayor's divorce

headshot
The mayor of Dallas in a leather jacket

Mayor Eric Johnson in the leather jacket that's stirred up so much trouble. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

D Magazine editor Tim Rogers was subpoenaed to testify this week in Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's divorce trial.

  • The subpoena was related to an April 2023 blog post Rogers wrote commenting on Johnson's leather jacket, noting the mayor was giving off a "hey-ladies-this-divorced-dad-is-back-on-the-market vibe."

Why it matters: Rogers made it clear at the time that he was joking. It wasn't public then, but Johnson — who has three children — was actually getting divorced and had apparently accused his wife of communicating with the press.

What happened: An attorney representing Nakita Johnson, the mayor's soon-to-be-ex, contacted Rogers and eventually had him subpoenaed to testify.

  • Rogers was sworn in and spent the day in the hall outside the courtroom, but was never called to the stand.
  • Yes, but: D's online editorial director, Matt Goodman, remained in the courtroom to cover the trial.

Flashback: Fresh off a successful re-election, Johnson announced in September that he was switching parties, from Democrat to Republican.

The intrigue: Upon learning that two people from D Magazine were in the courtroom, Johnson's attorney asked the judge to close the court.

  • The request was denied. Texas law says "all courts shall be open" to the public.

Go deeper: Read Goodman's account of what happened in court, including allegations of infidelity.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more