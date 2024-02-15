Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Eric Johnson in the leather jacket that's stirred up so much trouble. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images

D Magazine editor Tim Rogers was subpoenaed to testify this week in Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's divorce trial.

The subpoena was related to an April 2023 blog post Rogers wrote commenting on Johnson's leather jacket, noting the mayor was giving off a "hey-ladies-this-divorced-dad-is-back-on-the-market vibe."

Why it matters: Rogers made it clear at the time that he was joking. It wasn't public then, but Johnson — who has three children — was actually getting divorced and had apparently accused his wife of communicating with the press.

What happened: An attorney representing Nakita Johnson, the mayor's soon-to-be-ex, contacted Rogers and eventually had him subpoenaed to testify.

Rogers was sworn in and spent the day in the hall outside the courtroom, but was never called to the stand.

Yes, but: D's online editorial director, Matt Goodman, remained in the courtroom to cover the trial.

Flashback: Fresh off a successful re-election, Johnson announced in September that he was switching parties, from Democrat to Republican.

The intrigue: Upon learning that two people from D Magazine were in the courtroom, Johnson's attorney asked the judge to close the court.

The request was denied. Texas law says "all courts shall be open" to the public.

