Dallas magazine editor subpoenaed in mayor's divorce
D Magazine editor Tim Rogers was subpoenaed to testify this week in Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's divorce trial.
- The subpoena was related to an April 2023 blog post Rogers wrote commenting on Johnson's leather jacket, noting the mayor was giving off a "hey-ladies-this-divorced-dad-is-back-on-the-market vibe."
Why it matters: Rogers made it clear at the time that he was joking. It wasn't public then, but Johnson — who has three children — was actually getting divorced and had apparently accused his wife of communicating with the press.
What happened: An attorney representing Nakita Johnson, the mayor's soon-to-be-ex, contacted Rogers and eventually had him subpoenaed to testify.
- Rogers was sworn in and spent the day in the hall outside the courtroom, but was never called to the stand.
- Yes, but: D's online editorial director, Matt Goodman, remained in the courtroom to cover the trial.
Flashback: Fresh off a successful re-election, Johnson announced in September that he was switching parties, from Democrat to Republican.
The intrigue: Upon learning that two people from D Magazine were in the courtroom, Johnson's attorney asked the judge to close the court.
- The request was denied. Texas law says "all courts shall be open" to the public.
Go deeper: Read Goodman's account of what happened in court, including allegations of infidelity.
