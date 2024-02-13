It's too soon to say what will happen to this arena if a new one opens. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks' new owners are open to building the team a new arena in North Texas, but say it's too soon to know when that might be.

Driving the news: Patrick Dumont spoke to the Dallas Morning News about his family's love of basketball and his vision for the Mavericks.

Why it matters: Mark Cuban has wanted a new arena for the team for years. Dumont's family is well-positioned to make that happen, while also continuing their push to legalize sports betting and gambling in Texas.

The big picture: Dumont, who grew up playing basketball in Brooklyn, New York, says he enjoys watching the Mavs play.

"When Luka scored 73, I thought our house might fall down with everyone screaming so loud," Dumont told the DMN.

Catch up quick: Dumont is the president of Sands Corp., which had properties on the Las Vegas Strip and currently has resorts in Macau and Singapore.

Dumont's mother-in-law, Miriam Adelson, is Sands' largest shareholder and one of the wealthiest women in the country. She's also a big donor of the Republican party and a supporter of Israel.

The Adelson and Dumont families finalized controlling ownership interest in the Mavericks in December.

What's next: Dumont told the DMN that he sees the potential for opening destination resorts in Texas, saying, "I don't know how long it will be; I couldn't tell you. But I'm hopeful."

Zoom in: He also envisions the Mavs getting a new arena that's part of a large entertainment complex, in a resort similar to the Venetian Las Vegas.

Yes, but: The Mavericks have about eight years left on their American Airlines Center lease — which Dumont says "we intend to honor."

In the meantime, he says, the owners will talk to the Dallas Stars about their plans and try to improve the fan experience at the AAC.

The bottom line: "Our ultimate goal is to create the best fan experience that we can … And then ultimately, as I said before, create the underpinnings to win championships," Dumont says.