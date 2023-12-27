NBA approves Dallas Mavericks sale to Las Vegas casino families
The NBA approved on Wednesday billionaire Mark Cuban's majority stake sale in the Dallas Mavericks to the families that run a Las Vegas casino company.
Why it matters: The deal, estimated at around $3.5 billion, allows Cuban to retain oversight of the team's basketball operations and could enable the family to build a new arena and push for legal gambling in the state, per Axios Dallas.
Details: The NBA said in a statement on Wednesday that the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont, who run the Las Vegas Sands casino company, will now have controlling interest in the Mavericks.
- Patrick Dumont will now serve as the governor of the Mavericks, the NBA announced.
Context: Adelson is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and her son-in-law Patrick Dumont is the chief operating officer and president of the Las Vegas Sands.
