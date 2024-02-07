New $5B pediatric campus coming to Dallas
UT Southwestern and Children's Health are building a 2-million-square-foot pediatric hospital in Dallas' Medical District.
Why it matters: It's a rare partnership between two major hospital systems to create one hospital together.
- The $5 billion project will help serve the needs of the booming Dallas-Fort Worth region.
Driving the news: The hospital systems announced their plans for the campus Wednesday, after dodging questions from Axios and other news outlets about the project for over a year.
State of play: North Texas is home to more than 2.5 million children, a figure that's expected to double by 2050, per a joint news release.
- UT Southwestern's focus on research combined with Children's pediatric expertise will likely improve care across many specialties, including maternal and fetal health.
Details: The 33.7-acre campus will be located on the site of the former Paul M. Bass Administrative and Clinical Center off Harry Hines Boulevard.
- It will have 114 emergency rooms, 552 inpatient beds with space for a future expansion, a level IV NICU with 96 beds, level I pediatric trauma center and two helicopter pads.
Between the lines: Children's Health says the pediatric campus will eventually replace Children's Medical Center Dallas.
- "We are actively exploring options for the existing hospital, considering potential configurations such as ambulatory and specialized services," Children's says.
- A final decision will be made closer to the new facility's completion.
Meanwhile: Children's Medical Center Plano will open a new tower later this year to accommodate Collin County's growing population.
- Children's and UT Southwestern are planning to open a 75,000-square-foot space in late 2025 in Dallas' RedBird neighborhood, as part of an effort to expand access to pediatric care in southern Dallas.
What's next: The new pediatric hospital is slated to open in 2031.
