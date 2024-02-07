Share on email (opens in new window)

This is the future of Dallas pediatric care. Rendering courtesy of Children's Health and UT Southwestern.

UT Southwestern and Children's Health are building a 2-million-square-foot pediatric hospital in Dallas' Medical District.

Why it matters: It's a rare partnership between two major hospital systems to create one hospital together.

The $5 billion project will help serve the needs of the booming Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Driving the news: The hospital systems announced their plans for the campus Wednesday, after dodging questions from Axios and other news outlets about the project for over a year.

State of play: North Texas is home to more than 2.5 million children, a figure that's expected to double by 2050, per a joint news release.

UT Southwestern's focus on research combined with Children's pediatric expertise will likely improve care across many specialties, including maternal and fetal health.

Details: The 33.7-acre campus will be located on the site of the former Paul M. Bass Administrative and Clinical Center off Harry Hines Boulevard.

It will have 114 emergency rooms, 552 inpatient beds with space for a future expansion, a level IV NICU with 96 beds, level I pediatric trauma center and two helicopter pads.

Between the lines: Children's Health says the pediatric campus will eventually replace Children's Medical Center Dallas.

"We are actively exploring options for the existing hospital, considering potential configurations such as ambulatory and specialized services," Children's says.

A final decision will be made closer to the new facility's completion.

Meanwhile: Children's Medical Center Plano will open a new tower later this year to accommodate Collin County's growing population.

Children's and UT Southwestern are planning to open a 75,000-square-foot space in late 2025 in Dallas' RedBird neighborhood, as part of an effort to expand access to pediatric care in southern Dallas.

What's next: The new pediatric hospital is slated to open in 2031.