1 hour ago - News

New $5B pediatric campus coming to Dallas

headshot
A rendering of a future Dallas pediatric hospital

This is the future of Dallas pediatric care. Rendering courtesy of Children's Health and UT Southwestern.

UT Southwestern and Children's Health are building a 2-million-square-foot pediatric hospital in Dallas' Medical District.

Why it matters: It's a rare partnership between two major hospital systems to create one hospital together.

Driving the news: The hospital systems announced their plans for the campus Wednesday, after dodging questions from Axios and other news outlets about the project for over a year.

State of play: North Texas is home to more than 2.5 million children, a figure that's expected to double by 2050, per a joint news release.

  • UT Southwestern's focus on research combined with Children's pediatric expertise will likely improve care across many specialties, including maternal and fetal health.

Details: The 33.7-acre campus will be located on the site of the former Paul M. Bass Administrative and Clinical Center off Harry Hines Boulevard.

  • It will have 114 emergency rooms, 552 inpatient beds with space for a future expansion, a level IV NICU with 96 beds, level I pediatric trauma center and two helicopter pads.

Between the lines: Children's Health says the pediatric campus will eventually replace Children's Medical Center Dallas.

  • "We are actively exploring options for the existing hospital, considering potential configurations such as ambulatory and specialized services," Children's says.
  • A final decision will be made closer to the new facility's completion.

Meanwhile: Children's Medical Center Plano will open a new tower later this year to accommodate Collin County's growing population.

  • Children's and UT Southwestern are planning to open a 75,000-square-foot space in late 2025 in Dallas' RedBird neighborhood, as part of an effort to expand access to pediatric care in southern Dallas.

What's next: The new pediatric hospital is slated to open in 2031.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more