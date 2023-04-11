North Texas is growing really, really fast
Three North Texas counties were the fastest growing in the state from 2020 to 2022, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau figures.
- Kaufman, Rockwall and Parker counties are among the fastest growing in the nation.
Why it matters: The population boom has made Texas the only state other than California with more than 30 million residents.
- Texas has five of the top 10 fastest growing counties in the country by percentage and six of the top 10 counties with the largest numeric growth.
Zoom in: Dallas-Fort Worth remains the fourth most populous metro and saw the largest population increase last year of the top five metros nationwide, including Houston.
- Kaufman County had the largest percentage increase in population in the country, 17.2%, growing from 147,126 residents in 2020 to 172,366 residents last year.
Details: Rockwall County had the second largest percentage increase in residents in the state, growing nearly 13% to a population of 123,000.
- Collin and Denton counties saw percentage increases over 6%, whereas Tarrant County had more modest growth, increasing by 1.8%.
Yes, but: Dallas County's population dropped slightly in the past two years, largely due to domestic migration.
- The county, which has about 2.6 million residents, added a little over 18,000 people from international migration in 2022 but lost more than 20,000 residents to domestic moves.
Of note: Collin County had the second highest amount of domestic migration in the country, adding 29,696 people last year.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.