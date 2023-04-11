Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Three North Texas counties were the fastest growing in the state from 2020 to 2022, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Kaufman, Rockwall and Parker counties are among the fastest growing in the nation.

Why it matters: The population boom has made Texas the only state other than California with more than 30 million residents.

Texas has five of the top 10 fastest growing counties in the country by percentage and six of the top 10 counties with the largest numeric growth.

Zoom in: Dallas-Fort Worth remains the fourth most populous metro and saw the largest population increase last year of the top five metros nationwide, including Houston.

Kaufman County had the largest percentage increase in population in the country, 17.2%, growing from 147,126 residents in 2020 to 172,366 residents last year.

Details: Rockwall County had the second largest percentage increase in residents in the state, growing nearly 13% to a population of 123,000.

Collin and Denton counties saw percentage increases over 6%, whereas Tarrant County had more modest growth, increasing by 1.8%.

Yes, but: Dallas County's population dropped slightly in the past two years, largely due to domestic migration.

The county, which has about 2.6 million residents, added a little over 18,000 people from international migration in 2022 but lost more than 20,000 residents to domestic moves.

Of note: Collin County had the second highest amount of domestic migration in the country, adding 29,696 people last year.