How AT&T Stadium is preparing for the 2026 World Cup

North Texas leaders have a little over two years to prepare for the 2026 Men's World Cup.

Why it matters: FIFA says each match is expected to represent a Super Bowl, bringing millions of dollars and thousands of temporary jobs to their host cities.

The big picture: Hosting nine matches will be a big undertaking for North Texas, from installing a FIFA-approved soccer field to ensuring a memorable fan experience.

But, but, but: AT&T Stadium was built for the World Cup, says Mark Williams, the global director for venues at Dallas-based HKS Architects, which designed the stadium and is helping it prepare for FIFA.

"HKS and the Jones family had planned for this day to happen over a decade ago," Williams tells Axios. "We wanted to create a venue for North Texas that could host events like this."

The intrigue: AT&T Stadium has the largest capacity of all the 2026 World Cup host sites. It has experience hosting major events, including international soccer matches.

And it's in the process of a renovation scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Details: FIFA has strict site guidelines for tournaments, including for pitch design, team spaces and media setup. The seating requirements also vary between each round of the World Cup.

FIFA officials will visit Arlington to check on the stadium's process and make sure it's being set up correctly.

Reality check: Organizers will have to work around Arlington's lack of mass public transit.

The bottom line: "Is there a lot of work? Yes," Williams says.