AT&T Stadium is getting a glow-up

AT&T Stadium will undergo $180 million in upgrades starting in January as part of a broader renovation project reportedly totaling $295 million.

Why it matters: The upgrades are slated for completion by the summer of 2025, just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Dallas is co-hosting with 15 other North American cities.

The big picture: The Sports Business Journal reported last year that AT&T Stadium's overall renovation project will be its most extensive refresh since it opened in 2009.

State of play: The venue, which has a seating capacity of 80,000, recently ranked fourth on The Athletic's list of the best NFL stadiums.

The stadium has hosted concerts, high school football games, an NBA All-Star game, wrestling matches and soccer's El Clásico.

There has been a lot of speculation over the stadium's chances of hosting the World Cup's semifinal or final, but officials haven't announced a decision yet.

What's happening: The general look and feel of the venue will stay the same, but the renovations will refresh the stadium's premium spaces "ahead of some key lease renewals" and will upgrade technology and back-of-house services, per the Sports Business Journal. Dallas-based HKS Architects is leading the design elements of the project.

Project details submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation say the suite upgrades will cost $180 million and will start in January, ending by July 2025.

Without going into details, the project description says the premium clubs and suites will get new millwork and finishes.

Flashback: AT&T Stadium's turn to host Super Bowl XLV in 2011 was scarred by an ill-timed ice storm and seating issues that ended up in court and took years to resolve.