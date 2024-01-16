The power grid's latest test in North Texas

Brr, it's cold in here. There must be some cold fronts in the atmosphere. Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Texas' grid operator has asked residents to conserve energy again this week as temperatures remain below freezing in much of the state.

The big picture: An arctic outbreak arrived in Texas on Sunday evening, dropping wind chills in the Dallas area to around zero overnight.

Temperatures are forecast to dip back into the teens Tuesday night — with wind chills even lower — before rising to the 40s Wednesday.

The latest: ERCOT has asked Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity from 6-9am Tuesday if it's safe to do so.

Dallas and Fort Worth are among the many North Texas cities that canceled trash pickup Monday and plan to adjust this week's pickup schedule based on the weather.

Dallas officials said Monday afternoon that the city's Fair Park weather shelter was nearing capacity. Additional shelters are open Tuesday at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and Austin Street Center.

What they're saying: Grid officials have forecast an energy demand that comes close to the grid's power generation capacity and said similar conditions are expected Wednesday.

"ERCOT is forecasting higher demand [Tuesday morning] as Texans return to work," ERCOT said in a news release, adding that the energy appeal "does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time."

Be smart: Keep your pipes dripping, your sink cabinet doors open and your pets protected until the arctic weather moves out of our region.