ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of Dallas-Fort Worth cold front
Thursday will be the last mild day Dallas-Fort Worth experiences for the "foreseeable future" as cold fronts begin to move into the area Thursday night, per the National Weather Service.
Driving the news: The first of two fronts moves in Thursday night after an unusually warm day, bringing down temperatures into the 40s through Friday.
- A much colder front is forecast to move across North Texas on Sunday.
Threat level: ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, issued a "weather watch" for early next week, predicting increased electric demand and a possible drop in energy reserves.
- "Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT expects to have sufficient supply to meet demand," the organization told Axios in a statement.
Yes, but: ERCOT has been closely watched since a winter storm in February 2021 that left millions of households and businesses without electricity and killed 246 people.
- Since then, renewable energy production has increased, and new rules are in place requiring natural gas supply chain and pipeline operators to prepare for extreme weather.
Details: The first cold front is not expected to bring flurries or precipitation Friday, as previously predicted. Any possible snow is likely to stay north of the Red River.
- Meteorologists are watching for possible ice or snow Monday, when an arctic blast drops temperatures into the teens.
Be smart: Remember to protect your pipes, bring in plants and keep your pets warm during the cold snap.
- It's also a good idea to keep a backup charger for your phone in case of power outages.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.