ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of Dallas-Fort Worth cold front

Thursday will be the last mild day Dallas-Fort Worth experiences for the "foreseeable future" as cold fronts begin to move into the area Thursday night, per the National Weather Service.

Driving the news: The first of two fronts moves in Thursday night after an unusually warm day, bringing down temperatures into the 40s through Friday.

A much colder front is forecast to move across North Texas on Sunday.

Threat level: ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, issued a "weather watch" for early next week, predicting increased electric demand and a possible drop in energy reserves.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT expects to have sufficient supply to meet demand," the organization told Axios in a statement.

Yes, but: ERCOT has been closely watched since a winter storm in February 2021 that left millions of households and businesses without electricity and killed 246 people.

Since then, renewable energy production has increased, and new rules are in place requiring natural gas supply chain and pipeline operators to prepare for extreme weather.

Details: The first cold front is not expected to bring flurries or precipitation Friday, as previously predicted. Any possible snow is likely to stay north of the Red River.

Meteorologists are watching for possible ice or snow Monday, when an arctic blast drops temperatures into the teens.

Be smart: Remember to protect your pipes, bring in plants and keep your pets warm during the cold snap.