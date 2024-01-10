Share on email (opens in new window)

Our windy weather will turn freezing by next week with the increasing likelihood of a major Arctic outbreak hitting the Lower 48 states.

Threat level: A powerful cold front will bring frigid temperatures to Central Texas on Monday and Tuesday mornings, Bob Fogarty, a New Braunfels-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells Axios.

The state's power grid operator, ERCOT, issued a notice on Monday warning of potential emergency conditions during the cold snap.

"ERCOT is closely monitoring the weather conditions moving across Texas this and next week," the organization told Axios in a statement. "Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT expects to have sufficient supply to meet demand."

Photo: Courtesy of NOAA.

What's happening: The frigid air is associated with a polar vortex event that is slated to break off from its Arctic origins and blast southward.

Lows might be in the mid-20s Monday morning before bouncing up to 40 degrees — and then diving back down to the upper teens overnight and Tuesday morning.

The rest of this week will remain mostly sunny and windy before temperatures drop.

What they're saying: "It's going to be a little breezy with this front," Fogarty says, "with pretty low windchills making it feel like less than 5 degrees in parts of the city."

Between the lines: Forecasters are not anticipating precipitation with this storm, which is good news given Texas' recent experience with ice storms.

Of note: Staying ahead of the storm, Mayor Kirk Watson and other Austin officials are warning residents to be prepared.

The city opened cold weather shelters last night, which are activated when temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees or colder overnight.

Be smart: Protect your pipes, plants and pets.