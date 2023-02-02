Austin Energy customers remain without power after freeze
Roads and trees are beginning to thaw, but this week's winter storm again pushed the city to the brink.
The big picture: Unlike the 2021 edition, temperatures in the Austin metro hovered near freezing and residential outages were localized, rather than part of bigger problems with the state's grid.
Yes, but: As many as 28% of Austin Energy customers — or more than 155,910 homes — were still without power as of 6am Thursday as ice coated power lines and downed tree limbs.
- Local EMS and fire officials reported a high volume of calls related to downed power lines and tree branches falling onto homes and cars.
- Austin fire officials responded to more than 76 reports of wires arcing since 3am Wednesday.
- I-35 was shut down in both directions Wednesday afternoon between Wells Branch and Grand Avenue Parkway due to downed power lines, per CBS Austin.
- At least 347 flights were canceled and 67 flights delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport yesterday, according to FlightAware data.
- Austin ISD and the University of Texas are closed Thursday for a third consecutive day.
Zoom out: At least seven people in Texas have died and more than 391,000 customers lacked power statewide, most along a swath from San Antonio northeast to Paris.
- The combination of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Arctic air spilling south from Canada resulted in a long-duration ice storm for millions of people across at least eight states, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
Why it matters: This week's storm, which rolled in late Monday, was the latest test of the state's power grid and local utilities.
- During 2021's winter storm, widespread grid outages left millions of Texans without power and Austin went under a citywide water boil notice.
- Officials attributed nearly 250 deaths across Texas to the freeze, though the actual number was likely higher.
What's next: The sound of chainsaws will be ubiquitous in Austin neighborhoods for weeks to come as residents clear downed tree branches.
