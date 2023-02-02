Roads and trees are beginning to thaw, but this week's winter storm again pushed the city to the brink.

The big picture: Unlike the 2021 edition, temperatures in the Austin metro hovered near freezing and residential outages were localized, rather than part of bigger problems with the state's grid.

Yes, but: As many as 28% of Austin Energy customers — or more than 155,910 homes — were still without power as of 6am Thursday as ice coated power lines and downed tree limbs.

Local EMS and fire officials reported a high volume of calls related to downed power lines and tree branches falling onto homes and cars.

Austin fire officials responded to more than 76 reports of wires arcing since 3am Wednesday.

I-35 was shut down in both directions Wednesday afternoon between Wells Branch and Grand Avenue Parkway due to downed power lines, per CBS Austin.

At least 347 flights were canceled and 67 flights delayed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport yesterday, according to FlightAware data.

Austin ISD and the University of Texas are closed Thursday for a third consecutive day.

Zoom out: At least seven people in Texas have died and more than 391,000 customers lacked power statewide, most along a swath from San Antonio northeast to Paris.

The combination of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Arctic air spilling south from Canada resulted in a long-duration ice storm for millions of people across at least eight states, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Why it matters: This week's storm, which rolled in late Monday, was the latest test of the state's power grid and local utilities.

During 2021's winter storm, widespread grid outages left millions of Texans without power and Austin went under a citywide water boil notice.

Officials attributed nearly 250 deaths across Texas to the freeze, though the actual number was likely higher.

What's next: The sound of chainsaws will be ubiquitous in Austin neighborhoods for weeks to come as residents clear downed tree branches.