The germs that spread over the holidays are still making their rounds, leaving many illness-ridden North Texans to wonder, "Is it COVID, flu or allergies?"

The big picture: COVID, flu and RSV cases are on the rise statewide. And, it's peak cedar fever season — Ashe junipers' pollen releases peak in mid-January and taper off at the end of February or early March.

Yes, but: Figuring out which illness you have is difficult. Colds, flu, COVID and cedar fever share symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, itchy eyes, headaches and fatigue.

State of play: Anticipating an uptick in respiratory illnesses, public health experts urged North Texans to get their COVID boosters and flu shots before meeting up with friends and family over the holidays.

In mid-December, many local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS saw long lines of people trying to get their shots.

Threat level: Sixty-two percent of Dallas County residents got the initial series of the COVID vaccine, but only 11% have a booster that became available in 2022, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by the New York Times.

Data on the most recent booster isn't available.

Daily hospital admissions for COVID in Dallas County remain far below 2021 and 2022 levels, but were trending upward slightly in late December.

Zoom out: The CDC estimates between 10 million and 19 million Americans have had the flu so far this season, and 110,000 to 230,000 people have been hospitalized because of the illness.

The agency anticipates that number will only increase as the season goes on. Almost 32 million flu cases were recorded in the 2022-2023 season.

Flu activity in Texas remains "very high," per the CDC.

What they're saying: "We're just getting into the winter season, and the trend is still upward," Dr. Fahmi Farah, a Fort Worth cardiologist, told NBC5.

Be smart: Check the expiration date of your at-home COVID tests before using them, and order more free ones from the government if needed.