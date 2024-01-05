It's sniffle season. Along with rising COVID, flu and RSV cases, it's also peak time for cedar fever in Texas. What's happening: While winter is not widely associated with allergy season, cedar trees begin releasing their pollen in December, peaking in mid-January and tapering off at the end of February or early March.

Central Texas is really feeling the effects since it's packed with Ashe juniper, but Houston and Dallas have eastern red cedar, which is also releasing pollen right now, the Texas A&M Forest Service's Jonathan Motsinger tells Axios.

The symptoms — sore throat, runny nose, itchy eyes, headaches and fatigue — can often be confused with cold or flu symptoms, and it's hard to differentiate, Motsinger says.

Although it's called cedar fever, people generally don't experience a high fever.

The intrigue: Even if you aren't generally affected by pollen, cedar fever can still affect you simply because of how densely populated cedar trees are, particularly in the Hill Country.

Yes, but: Motsinger urges people not to cut down their cedar trees, especially since the airborne nature of cedar pollen means that even without a cedar tree within a mile, people can still be susceptible.

What they're saying: "These trees kind of get a bad rap, but it's just part of their natural process. We do still get a lot of ecosystem benefits from trees where they provide shade and filter rainfall and help prevent erosion and things like that," Motsinger says.

"I really would hate for people to go out and start cutting down all their [cedar] trees just because of the misery of a couple of months of allergies, because they do provide a lot of services that we really need."

Here are some recommendations from Motsinger for cedar fever season: