Botham Jean's family held a press conference at Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Sept. 13, 2018 in Richardson after his death. Photo: Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Brandt Jean planned to kill former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who murdered his brother in his own apartment — before ultimately deciding to forgive her.

Why it matters: Guyger's high-profile murder trial in 2019 made headlines around the world. The emotional footage of Jean telling Guyger that he forgives her and loves her — and then hugging her — went viral, eliciting a spectrum of visceral reactions.

The latest: Deseret Magazine's Ethan Bauer went to St. Lucia, where Botham Jean grew up and where Brandt Jean lives, to learn about his decision to publicly forgive the police officer who killed his brother.

Brandt Jean, now a 22-year-old bodybuilder, talked about his emotional journey from revenge to compassion, and the toll the crime took on the Jean family.

Flashback: On Sept. 6, 2018, after a 14-hour shift, Guyger entered Botham's apartment at the South Side Flats, thinking it was her own. She lived one floor below.

She fired twice, fatally wounding Botham Jean, who'd been eating vanilla ice cream.

She testified in her own defense, but was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What happened: At first, Brandt Jean was consumed with how he'd kill Guyger. He couldn't contain his anger, punching holes in his bedroom door and exploding in conversations, according to the Salt Lake City publication.

He attended every day of Guyger's trial. He wondered what his brother would do in that situation.

He wasn't sure what he was going to say in his victim-impact statement until the moment he took the stand.

What they're saying: "I was surprised just like the world was," Jean told Deseret of his decision to forgive Guyger. "Because it didn't line up with how I felt, and how I'd been acting."

"I really felt sorry for her."

Worthy of your time: Read the entire, emotional story here.