Tiny wine bars are the cutest. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The delightful tiny doors in Downtown McKinney are all decked out for the holidays and we're here to celebrate the miniature resplendence.

The tiny picture: As we told you in September, the 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.

Check out some of our favorites…

Away in the cave the dragon did rest. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Fa la la la little door! Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Baaaack away, giant! Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Mousey on over to check out these little cuties. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The bottom line: Ho ho holy mackerel these are adoorable.