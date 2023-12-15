The delightful tiny doors in Downtown McKinney are all decked out for the holidays and we're here to celebrate the miniature resplendence.
The tiny picture: As we told you in September, the 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.
Check out some of our favorites…
The bottom line: Ho ho holy mackerel these are adoorable.