Dec 15, 2023 - News

McKinney tiny doors decked for Christmas

A photo of a tiny holiday door in McKinney

Tiny wine bars are the cutest. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The delightful tiny doors in Downtown McKinney are all decked out for the holidays and we're here to celebrate the miniature resplendence.

The tiny picture: As we told you in September, the 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.

Check out some of our favorites…

A tiny cave door with a dino
Away in the cave the dragon did rest. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West
A tiny red door with a wreath
Fa la la la little door! Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West
A tiny door with a snowman out front
Baaaack away, giant! Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West
A tiny door with a mouse on a pedestal
Mousey on over to check out these little cuties. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The bottom line: Ho ho holy mackerel these are adoorable.

