Why downtown McKinney has so many tiny doors

Michael Mooney

Some of these doors are a little hidden — which makes finding them even more rewarding. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Tiny doors are appearing all over downtown McKinney — and they're, well, absolutely adoorable.

The tiny picture: The 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.

  • Dozens of tiny doors are on display, with more in the works, Andrew Jones, director of McKinney's Cultural District and Historic Downtown, tells Axios.

Micromanagement: Jones says the exhibit had been a dream of his for years. The project took months to put together. While he wrangled the businesses, artist Beth Fields oversaw the creation of the doors.

What they're saying: "Downtown McKinney already has that Norman Rockwell feel to it," Jones says. "But the doors add a new level of whimsy."

State of play: Despite the oppressive heat, it's not rare to see families walking store to store, searching for these enchanting little doors.

Zoom out: Tiny doors are a thing. Other cities, including Ann Arbor and Atlanta, have tiny-door displays. Some places call them "fairy doors."

Between the lines: City leaders are all-in on the tiny doors. McKinney's mayor recently held a tiny ribbon cutting.

Go deeper: If you want to see every tiny door in town, this map is handy.

What's next: This month, downtown McKinney will host its annual Oktoberfest — where these tiny doors will be a big topic of conversation.

The bottom line: If you need us, we'll be staring at the ground in downtown McKinney.

Here are a few more of our favorites…

A tiny blue door at the bottom of a brick wall
Photos: Courtesy of Cormac West
A tiny yellow and white awning over a tiny brown door
A tiny red door at the bottom of a wooden wall
A goddess-themed door at the bottom of a brick wall
A tiny green double door
A tiny door with tiny caution tape and an under construction sign
A tiny barn-style door and a tiny plaster chicken
A little red door under a tiny sign that says Little Red Hen
A tiny door with a painted peace sign on it
A tiny blue door at the bottom of stone wall
