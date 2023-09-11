Why downtown McKinney has so many tiny doors
Tiny doors are appearing all over downtown McKinney — and they're, well, absolutely adoorable.
The tiny picture: The 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.
- Dozens of tiny doors are on display, with more in the works, Andrew Jones, director of McKinney's Cultural District and Historic Downtown, tells Axios.
Micromanagement: Jones says the exhibit had been a dream of his for years. The project took months to put together. While he wrangled the businesses, artist Beth Fields oversaw the creation of the doors.
What they're saying: "Downtown McKinney already has that Norman Rockwell feel to it," Jones says. "But the doors add a new level of whimsy."
State of play: Despite the oppressive heat, it's not rare to see families walking store to store, searching for these enchanting little doors.
Zoom out: Tiny doors are a thing. Other cities, including Ann Arbor and Atlanta, have tiny-door displays. Some places call them "fairy doors."
Between the lines: City leaders are all-in on the tiny doors. McKinney's mayor recently held a tiny ribbon cutting.
Go deeper: If you want to see every tiny door in town, this map is handy.
What's next: This month, downtown McKinney will host its annual Oktoberfest — where these tiny doors will be a big topic of conversation.
The bottom line: If you need us, we'll be staring at the ground in downtown McKinney.
Here are a few more of our favorites…
