Why downtown McKinney has so many tiny doors

Some of these doors are a little hidden — which makes finding them even more rewarding. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Tiny doors are appearing all over downtown McKinney — and they're, well, absolutely adoorable.

The tiny picture: The 7-inch doors are a public art exhibit, a collaboration among downtown businesses and local artists. Each miniature door is unique. Some include tiny mailboxes and flower pots. Some look like little bitty versions of storefronts they're attached to.

Dozens of tiny doors are on display, with more in the works, Andrew Jones, director of McKinney's Cultural District and Historic Downtown, tells Axios.

Micromanagement: Jones says the exhibit had been a dream of his for years. The project took months to put together. While he wrangled the businesses, artist Beth Fields oversaw the creation of the doors.

What they're saying: "Downtown McKinney already has that Norman Rockwell feel to it," Jones says. "But the doors add a new level of whimsy."

State of play: Despite the oppressive heat, it's not rare to see families walking store to store, searching for these enchanting little doors.

Zoom out: Tiny doors are a thing. Other cities, including Ann Arbor and Atlanta, have tiny-door displays. Some places call them "fairy doors."

Between the lines: City leaders are all-in on the tiny doors. McKinney's mayor recently held a tiny ribbon cutting.

Go deeper: If you want to see every tiny door in town, this map is handy.

What's next: This month, downtown McKinney will host its annual Oktoberfest — where these tiny doors will be a big topic of conversation.

The bottom line: If you need us, we'll be staring at the ground in downtown McKinney.

Here are a few more of our favorites…