If you find yourself running short on food and patience this week, here are some ways to occupy yourself and your guests…

Take a history lesson. Learn about President Kennedy's legacy to commemorate the 60-year anniversary of his assassination in Dallas.

The Sixth Floor Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, except for Thanksgiving Day. The Texas Theatre is also hosting JFK-related film screenings on Wednesday.

Let it glow. Get a head start on holiday lights viewing before places start getting more crowded closer to Christmastime.

The Light Park in Arlington and Frisco and this Harry Potter-themed forest in Little Elm are among the many holiday showcases that are already open.

Host an Olympics. Take inspiration from this family and challenge your guests to a series of fun games that can be played at home.

Adore some doors. Take a stroll through Downtown McKinney, looking for the tiny doors that delight adults and kids.

Hit the theater. This is a Thanksgiving tradition for many families. Here are the movies playing now.

Lace up. Take advantage of the many trails in North Texas, from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano to the Cedar Ridge Preserve in Dallas.