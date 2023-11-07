Share on email (opens in new window)

Roughly 270,000 North Texans mailed in a ballot or voted early in Texas' constitutional amendment election.

A vast majority of us have one last opportunity — today — to cast a ballot.

Why it matters: Texas is expecting an unprecedented surplus during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and voters will help decide how a lot of that money will be spent.

Some North Texas cities and counties also have their own propositions on their ballot.

Local ballots feature 12 statewide propositions that include raising the school district homestead exemption, prohibiting the creation of a wealth tax and improving infrastructure and parks.

Many companies are letting employees take time off work — with no penalty — to go vote today.

Zoom in: Collin County voters will also weigh in on bonds for parks, roads, courts, detention facilities, the county animal shelter and the medical examiner's office.

Voters within Lewisville ISD will decide on several propositions, including a new tax rate.

Reality check: Midterm and special elections deeply influence our day-to-day lives but have a significantly lower turnout than presidential elections.

Only 8.8% of registered voters — just 6.8% of the voting-age population — actually voted in Texas' last constitutional election, in 2021.

By the numbers: Only 7% of the 17.8 million Texans registered to vote have already voted early or by mail this election.

Hood County had the highest turnout of early and mail-in voters this year among all North Texas counties — nearly 13.7% — according to data from the Texas secretary of state.

How it works: Voting locations are open until 7pm. Bring your ID.