Texas Rangers one win away from World Series title
The Texas Rangers won 11-7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, putting them at 3-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.
What happened: The Rangers took an early lead, scoring five runs in both the second and third innings. They're the first team to score five runs in consecutive innings in a single World Series game.
- Second baseman Marcus Semien had five RBIs, turning around his postseason slump.
Why it matters: The Rangers are now one win away from winning the World Series.
- One. Win.
- Aggghhhhhh!!!!
State of play: Outfielder Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer were both removed from the roster before the game. They won't appear the rest of the series.
- The middle of the Rangers lineup helped make up for the absence of García's heroics behind the plate — and in right field.
The intrigue: The Rangers set several historical records in Game 4. They were the first to hit for the cycle as a team in a single World Series inning since the 1991 Atlanta Braves.
- Meanwhile, Semien and shortstop Corey Seager are the second set of leadoff and No. 2 hitters to have seven-plus RBIs in a World Series game. The 2001 Diamondbacks Tony Womack and Danny Bautista were the first.
Reality check: The Rangers have been to the World Series twice, but never won.
- They were one win away — nay, one strike away — from the World Series victory in 2011 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- It remains a sore spot for most Rangers fans.
What's next: The Rangers are still in Arizona for Game 5 on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:03pm.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.