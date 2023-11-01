Marcus Semien was key to the Rangers win in Game 4. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers won 11-7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, putting them at 3-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.

What happened: The Rangers took an early lead, scoring five runs in both the second and third innings. They're the first team to score five runs in consecutive innings in a single World Series game.

Second baseman Marcus Semien had five RBIs, turning around his postseason slump.

Why it matters: The Rangers are now one win away from winning the World Series.

One. Win.

Aggghhhhhh!!!!

State of play: Outfielder Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer were both removed from the roster before the game. They won't appear the rest of the series.

The middle of the Rangers lineup helped make up for the absence of García's heroics behind the plate — and in right field.

The intrigue: The Rangers set several historical records in Game 4. They were the first to hit for the cycle as a team in a single World Series inning since the 1991 Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, Semien and shortstop Corey Seager are the second set of leadoff and No. 2 hitters to have seven-plus RBIs in a World Series game. The 2001 Diamondbacks Tony Womack and Danny Bautista were the first.

Reality check: The Rangers have been to the World Series twice, but never won.

They were one win away — nay, one strike away — from the World Series victory in 2011 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It remains a sore spot for most Rangers fans.

What's next: The Rangers are still in Arizona for Game 5 on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:03pm.