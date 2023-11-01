1 hour ago - News

Texas Rangers one win away from World Series title

headshot
Texas Rangers secondbaseman Marcus Semien celebrates after the team won Game 4 of the World Series

Marcus Semien was key to the Rangers win in Game 4. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers won 11-7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, putting them at 3-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.

What happened: The Rangers took an early lead, scoring five runs in both the second and third innings. They're the first team to score five runs in consecutive innings in a single World Series game.

  • Second baseman Marcus Semien had five RBIs, turning around his postseason slump.

Why it matters: The Rangers are now one win away from winning the World Series.

  • One. Win.
  • Aggghhhhhh!!!!

State of play: Outfielder Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer were both removed from the roster before the game. They won't appear the rest of the series.

  • The middle of the Rangers lineup helped make up for the absence of García's heroics behind the plate — and in right field.

The intrigue: The Rangers set several historical records in Game 4. They were the first to hit for the cycle as a team in a single World Series inning since the 1991 Atlanta Braves.

  • Meanwhile, Semien and shortstop Corey Seager are the second set of leadoff and No. 2 hitters to have seven-plus RBIs in a World Series game. The 2001 Diamondbacks Tony Womack and Danny Bautista were the first.

Reality check: The Rangers have been to the World Series twice, but never won.

  • They were one win away — nay, one strike away — from the World Series victory in 2011 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • It remains a sore spot for most Rangers fans.

What's next: The Rangers are still in Arizona for Game 5 on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:03pm.

