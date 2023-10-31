38 mins ago - News

Texas Rangers win Game 3 of the World Series in a nail-biter

Relief pitcher Jon Gray has been lights-out this postseason. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Monday night with some incredible defensive plays to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.

  • Texas became the first team to win nine consecutive road games in a single postseason.

What happened: All-world outfielder Adolis Garcia threw a rocket to home plate, keeping Arizona first baseman Christian Walker from scoring in the second inning.

  • Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, two free agents the club signed to a combined $500 million in 2021, gave the Rangers a three-run lead in the third.
  • The bullpen took over in the fourth inning.
  • Seager made a highlight reel-worthy stop to turn a double play and end the eighth inning.

Yes, but: Two key players — pitcher Max Scherzer and Garcia — left the game with injuries.

What they're saying: Manager Bruce Bochy said pitcher Jon Gray is getting stronger each time he pitches, after ending the season on the bench.

  • "He's really thriving in this role. He's got a lot of confidence going. He's healthy right now," Bochy said in a postgame news conference.

Of note: The Mavericks and Stars also won last night.

  • But FC Dallas lost 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS playoffs.

What's next: The Rangers play Game 4 at 7:03pm Tuesday.

  • It's unclear who'll take the mound for the Rangers.
