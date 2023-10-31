Texas Rangers win Game 3 of the World Series in a nail-biter
The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Monday night with some incredible defensive plays to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven World Series.
- Texas became the first team to win nine consecutive road games in a single postseason.
What happened: All-world outfielder Adolis Garcia threw a rocket to home plate, keeping Arizona first baseman Christian Walker from scoring in the second inning.
- Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, two free agents the club signed to a combined $500 million in 2021, gave the Rangers a three-run lead in the third.
- The bullpen took over in the fourth inning.
- Seager made a highlight reel-worthy stop to turn a double play and end the eighth inning.
Yes, but: Two key players — pitcher Max Scherzer and Garcia — left the game with injuries.
What they're saying: Manager Bruce Bochy said pitcher Jon Gray is getting stronger each time he pitches, after ending the season on the bench.
- "He's really thriving in this role. He's got a lot of confidence going. He's healthy right now," Bochy said in a postgame news conference.
Of note: The Mavericks and Stars also won last night.
- But FC Dallas lost 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS playoffs.
What's next: The Rangers play Game 4 at 7:03pm Tuesday.
- It's unclear who'll take the mound for the Rangers.
