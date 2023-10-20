A brief history of the Rangers-Astros rivalry

The Houston Astros founder and Astrodome mastermind hated Dallas so much, he fought for a decade to keep baseball from moving into our region, which he called "hyphenville."

The latest: The Rangers lost 10-3 to the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Thursday night.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2. The winner advances to the World Series.

Game 5 is in Arlington at 4:07pm Friday.

Why it matters: The Rangers aren't named for Dallas or Arlington or Fort Worth. Our baseball team's name is a flag in the ground claiming the whole state.

Many don't realize the rivalry between the Rangers and the Astros started before the state had a baseball team.

State of play: The two teams didn't regularly play each other until the early 2000s after Major League Baseball launched regular-season interleague play in 1997, which started in Arlington.

The Astros moved to the American League in 2013.

The Rangers' regular-season record against Houston is 134-132.

Flashback: The MLB moved into Texas in 1960 when Houston was named one of two cities to get an expansion team.

Astros founder Judge Roy Hofheinz — who wanted sports played in an air-conditioned, domed stadium — worked to block the MLB from adding a National League team in D-FW, keeping baseball only in the Bayou City and ensuring Astros games were broadcast statewide.

Meanwhile: Former Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff lobbied for over a decade to get a team in the city, even calling President Lyndon B. Johnson.

What happened: The Washington Senators moved to Arlington in 1972 and became the Texas Rangers. Vandergriff threw out the first pitch in Arlington Stadium.

"Let's make our cheers heard all the way to Houston tonight," he said, per the DMN.

Zoom out: Vandergriff said he fought to get another baseball team to Texas because of Hofheinz, who he said "feels the entire state is Astro-land. This is not the case," per CBS Sports.

Vandergriff's grandson says he made sure the team was named for the whole state.

The intrigue: It may be easy to boil down the rivalry to Dallas vs. Houston, but Vandergriff believed that building a ballpark and getting the Rangers here united North Texas.

"Baseball was the first time that the people of Dallas and Tarrant counties voted for the same thing at the same time," Vandergriff told a reporter before the last season at the original ballpark.

The bottom line: "It's baseball time in Texas." And that means right here at home.