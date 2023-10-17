State Fair of Texas shooter wasn't licensed to carry a gun

The fair gets over 2 million visitors each year. Photo: Ron Jenkins for the Washington Post

The State Fair of Texas is reassessing its security protocols after three people were wounded in a shooting there on Saturday.

Catch up fast: Tens of thousands of people were at the fair Saturday night when a man shot at another man during a dispute in the Tower Building, injuring three people, according to police.

Police arrested him as he was running away from the scene. The fairgrounds were evacuated.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Cameron Turner, told police that a group of men had approached him and that he "went into defensive mode" to protect his family when he started shooting, per WFAA.

What's new: Turner was not licensed to carry a gun, according to Jeff Cotner, a retired deputy Dallas police chief who oversees the fair's security.

"We're certainly disappointed that these two individuals chose to act this way within a state fair. A state fair is where people come together, not apart," Cotner tells Axios.

The fair is investigating how Turner was able to bring a gun inside. "We're exploring every camera angle we can," Cotner says.

The intrigue: The fair allows visitors with a valid handgun license to bring a gun, though Cotner says only a small percentage of fairgoers actually bring one.

Anyone who wants to bring their gun to the fair has to show a police officer their handgun credentials. They must also keep their handgun concealed while on fairgrounds.

Zoom out: The Minnesota State Fair, which is the country's second-largest fair behind the State Fair of Texas, doesn't allow any visitors to bring a gun.

But, last year, someone was able to get their gun past security and fired it in the air during a brawl, causing mass panic.

The fair has since revamped its security measures, including extra patrols, barricades and cameras.

Threat level: People who were at Fair Park on Saturday night have described chaotic moments after the shooting, saying there wasn't enough direction from workers on what to do.

"I will never go back to the Texas State Fair again, in life," Destene Sudduth said on TikTok.

Context: This year, the fair started using an OPENGATE system designed to detect weapons on people walking through without making them set aside their bag or phone.

The technology is used at schools, stadiums and big events such as the Super Bowl and Indy 500, though some safety experts have warned of its limitations.

What's next: A fair spokesperson said the fair isn't planning to make any policy changes at this time.

Cotner tells Axios that the fair has conducted a "top to bottom" review of its security protocols since Saturday to identify what else can be done to improve screening stations.

"Even though we've done this review, we're not done. There are always things we can do to improve security. We're going to give these a really critical look," Cotner says.

Meanwhile: People were back in hordes on Sunday, even though the fair opened four hours late because of the shooting investigation. The fair ends this weekend.