Three injured, suspect in custody after State Fair of Texas shooting
Three people are in stable condition after being shot at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night.
- A suspect is in custody and faces aggravated assault charges, per Dallas police.
The big picture: The shooting, on a busy day at the country's largest fair, raises questions about the fair's safety protocols.
What happened: About 7:45pm, a man shot at another man inside the fair's Tower Building, per police.
- Two men and a woman were shot. They were later determined to have non life-threatening injuries.
- The suspect ran from the scene, but police found and arrested him. The fairgrounds were also evacuated.
What's new: Dallas police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cameron Turner. The victims were in stable condition on Sunday morning.
- The fair delayed its opening on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
State of guns: Texas law allows open carry of weapons without a license, but private entities and some government sites can restrict them.
- The state fair's website says that while the fair is a "strong supporter of the rights of responsible gun owning Texans," open carry is prohibited on the fairgrounds.
- Concealed carry with a valid handgun license is allowed — provided the attendee follows all applicable state laws — as a "reasonable compromise that best ensures the safety and comfort of all Fair attendees," per the fair.
- Weapons aren't allowed inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or the fair's livestock facilities.
Context: Almost 160,000 people went to the fair on its third Saturday in 2022. There's usually a heavy police presence as well.
- Latinx musical artist Vanita Leo was scheduled to perform at 8pm on Saturday.
What they're saying: "The State Fair of Texas is a treasured event — a celebration of food, family, and fun. Although this incident was isolated, I am outraged that anyone would choose to act out violently at the Fair," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on X.
- The fair said in an email announcing its delayed opening that it's "committed to upholding the level of security required to ensure the State Fair of Texas event is a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."
What's next: The state fair runs through Oct. 22.
