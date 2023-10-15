Share on email (opens in new window)

The shooting occurred in the Tower Building (left) on Saturday night. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Three people are in stable condition after being shot at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night.

A suspect is in custody and faces aggravated assault charges, per Dallas police.

The big picture: The shooting, on a busy day at the country's largest fair, raises questions about the fair's safety protocols.

What happened: About 7:45pm, a man shot at another man inside the fair's Tower Building, per police.

Two men and a woman were shot. They were later determined to have non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene, but police found and arrested him. The fairgrounds were also evacuated.

What's new: Dallas police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cameron Turner. The victims were in stable condition on Sunday morning.

The fair delayed its opening on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

State of guns: Texas law allows open carry of weapons without a license, but private entities and some government sites can restrict them.

The state fair's website says that while the fair is a "strong supporter of the rights of responsible gun owning Texans," open carry is prohibited on the fairgrounds.

Concealed carry with a valid handgun license is allowed — provided the attendee follows all applicable state laws — as a "reasonable compromise that best ensures the safety and comfort of all Fair attendees," per the fair.

Weapons aren't allowed inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or the fair's livestock facilities.

Context: Almost 160,000 people went to the fair on its third Saturday in 2022. There's usually a heavy police presence as well.

Latinx musical artist Vanita Leo was scheduled to perform at 8pm on Saturday.

What they're saying: "The State Fair of Texas is a treasured event — a celebration of food, family, and fun. Although this incident was isolated, I am outraged that anyone would choose to act out violently at the Fair," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on X.

The fair said in an email announcing its delayed opening that it's "committed to upholding the level of security required to ensure the State Fair of Texas event is a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."

What's next: The state fair runs through Oct. 22.