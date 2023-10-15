1 hour ago - News

Three injured, suspect in custody after State Fair of Texas shooting

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
The giant Big Tex next to the Tower Building at the State Fair of Texas at night

The shooting occurred in the Tower Building (left) on Saturday night. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Three people are in stable condition after being shot at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night.

  • A suspect is in custody and faces aggravated assault charges, per Dallas police.

The big picture: The shooting, on a busy day at the country's largest fair, raises questions about the fair's safety protocols.

What happened: About 7:45pm, a man shot at another man inside the fair's Tower Building, per police.

  • Two men and a woman were shot. They were later determined to have non life-threatening injuries.
  • The suspect ran from the scene, but police found and arrested him. The fairgrounds were also evacuated.

What's new: Dallas police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cameron Turner. The victims were in stable condition on Sunday morning.

  • The fair delayed its opening on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

State of guns: Texas law allows open carry of weapons without a license, but private entities and some government sites can restrict them.

  • The state fair's website says that while the fair is a "strong supporter of the rights of responsible gun owning Texans," open carry is prohibited on the fairgrounds.
  • Concealed carry with a valid handgun license is allowed — provided the attendee follows all applicable state laws — as a "reasonable compromise that best ensures the safety and comfort of all Fair attendees," per the fair.
  • Weapons aren't allowed inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or the fair's livestock facilities.

Context: Almost 160,000 people went to the fair on its third Saturday in 2022. There's usually a heavy police presence as well.

  • Latinx musical artist Vanita Leo was scheduled to perform at 8pm on Saturday.

What they're saying: "The State Fair of Texas is a treasured event — a celebration of food, family, and fun. Although this incident was isolated, I am outraged that anyone would choose to act out violently at the Fair," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on X.

  • The fair said in an email announcing its delayed opening that it's "committed to upholding the level of security required to ensure the State Fair of Texas event is a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."

What's next: The state fair runs through Oct. 22.

