38 mins ago - Things to Do

Why we love the State Fair of Texas

Tasha Tsiaperas

Our favorite tall cowboy. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

The State Fair of Texas may be expensive, kitschy and crowded, but sharing fried foods, riding the Ferris wheel and watching livestock shows has become a beloved annual tradition for me and one of my dearest friends.

Why it matters: Friendships grow from traditions, and there's no greater Texas tradition than going to the State Fair.

The big picture: My friend Sasha and I went together for the first time in 2012. And then we went again and again.

  • Our annual selfies with Big Tex are beginning to show the passage of time. Our faces are changing. Even Tex looks different now.

What we love: We promptly visit Fletcher's, usually the stand by Big Tex. Then we get our annual selfie with the tall cowboy.

  • Thus begins our food odyssey. We try as many of the annual winners as we can stomach, alternating between savory and sweet.
  • Some years we see the pig races, others we go to the bird show. We've seen ostrich races and acrobats. We once spent 30 minutes trying Vitamix soups and smoothies.
  • Ideally, we're on the Texas Star at sunset.
A photo of two people taking a selfie in front of Big Tex
Trying to get the perfect selfie. Photo: Courtesy of Ryan James.

Our highlights: Four food items are required every year — a corn dog, deep-fried chocolate-covered strawberry waffle balls, a turkey leg (from the open grill by the Midway), and a funnel cake at the end of the day. This never changes.

  • The car show. We climb in cars we'd never buy and plot imaginary road trips.
  • The creative arts exhibits. We love a quilted holiday vest.
  • It's true: You can pickle anything.

The other side: Plenty of people hate the fair. We get it.

  • Yes, but: The joy we feel careening around Fair Park every fall is undeniable.

The bottom line: Dallas-Fort Worth is massive. My friend works nights in an ICU and lives nearly an hour away. It can be hard to make plans.

  • But we know, no matter what, we're going to the fair.

Plus: This guy has been going to the fair for 72 years.

  • So hopefully Sasha and I have at least 60 more to go.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more