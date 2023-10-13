Why we love the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas may be expensive, kitschy and crowded, but sharing fried foods, riding the Ferris wheel and watching livestock shows has become a beloved annual tradition for me and one of my dearest friends.

Why it matters: Friendships grow from traditions, and there's no greater Texas tradition than going to the State Fair.

The big picture: My friend Sasha and I went together for the first time in 2012. And then we went again and again.

Our annual selfies with Big Tex are beginning to show the passage of time. Our faces are changing. Even Tex looks different now.

What we love: We promptly visit Fletcher's, usually the stand by Big Tex. Then we get our annual selfie with the tall cowboy.

Thus begins our food odyssey. We try as many of the annual winners as we can stomach, alternating between savory and sweet.

Some years we see the pig races, others we go to the bird show. We've seen ostrich races and acrobats. We once spent 30 minutes trying Vitamix soups and smoothies.

Ideally, we're on the Texas Star at sunset.

Trying to get the perfect selfie. Photo: Courtesy of Ryan James.

Our highlights: Four food items are required every year — a corn dog, deep-fried chocolate-covered strawberry waffle balls, a turkey leg (from the open grill by the Midway), and a funnel cake at the end of the day. This never changes.

The car show. We climb in cars we'd never buy and plot imaginary road trips.

The creative arts exhibits. We love a quilted holiday vest.

It's true: You can pickle anything.

The other side: Plenty of people hate the fair. We get it.

Yes, but: The joy we feel careening around Fair Park every fall is undeniable.

The bottom line: Dallas-Fort Worth is massive. My friend works nights in an ICU and lives nearly an hour away. It can be hard to make plans.

But we know, no matter what, we're going to the fair.

