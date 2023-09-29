What to do at the State Fair of Texas
This year's state fair lineup includes bubbly performances, dinosaurs, a water balloon fight and live music for days.
The big picture: Check the fair's visitors guide to plan your outing. You can save money on admission and food, too.
Details: Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Chrisette Michele and La Zenda Norteña are performing on opening weekend. There are also rodeos throughout the weekend.
Here are some noteworthy events this year.
🎤 Concerts: Performers include rapper Lil Jon on Oct. 7, a Selena tribute on Oct. 8, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Oct. 21 and We The Kings that night.
- You can also hear anything from mariachi to country music throughout the day.
🎈 Water balloon fight: If you need a place to cool off, the Acrobuffos promise an epic balloon fight where you may get a little wet.
- 12:30, 2:45 and 5pm from Oct. 11-22.
🧼 Soap bubble entertainment: New to the fair, this group will perform bubble-themed acts like a snowman dancing across a tightrope and an exploding volcano.
- 4pm, 5pm and 6pm daily.
🏫 College history: The Hall of State has an exhibit capturing Texas Tech's first 100 years, including notable alumni and athletic achievements.
- 10am-7pm daily.
🦋 Other fair buildings: The African American Museum, Dallas Children's Aquarium, Continental D.A.R. House, Texas Discovery Gardens and Continental D.A.R. House will also be open during the fair.
What's next: The fair is open through Oct. 22.
