What to do at the State Fair of Texas

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
A photo of a light show at the State Fair of Texas

Every night is a party at the fair. Photo: Tasha "Lil' Tex" Tsiaperas/Axios

This year's state fair lineup includes bubbly performances, dinosaurs, a water balloon fight and live music for days.

The big picture: Check the fair's visitors guide to plan your outing. You can save money on admission and food, too.

Details: Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Chrisette Michele and La Zenda Norteña are performing on opening weekend. There are also rodeos throughout the weekend.

Here are some noteworthy events this year.

🎤 Concerts: Performers include rapper Lil Jon on Oct. 7, a Selena tribute on Oct. 8, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Oct. 21 and We The Kings that night.

🎈 Water balloon fight: If you need a place to cool off, the Acrobuffos promise an epic balloon fight where you may get a little wet.

  • 12:30, 2:45 and 5pm from Oct. 11-22.

🧼 Soap bubble entertainment: New to the fair, this group will perform bubble-themed acts like a snowman dancing across a tightrope and an exploding volcano.

  • 4pm, 5pm and 6pm daily.

🏫 College history: The Hall of State has an exhibit capturing Texas Tech's first 100 years, including notable alumni and athletic achievements.

  • 10am-7pm daily.

🦋 Other fair buildings: The African American Museum, Dallas Children's Aquarium, Continental D.A.R. House, Texas Discovery Gardens and Continental D.A.R. House will also be open during the fair.

What's next: The fair is open through Oct. 22.

