What to do at the State Fair of Texas

Every night is a party at the fair. Photo: Tasha "Lil' Tex" Tsiaperas/Axios

This year's state fair lineup includes bubbly performances, dinosaurs, a water balloon fight and live music for days.

The big picture: Check the fair's visitors guide to plan your outing. You can save money on admission and food, too.

Details: Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Chrisette Michele and La Zenda Norteña are performing on opening weekend. There are also rodeos throughout the weekend.

Here are some noteworthy events this year.

🎤 Concerts: Performers include rapper Lil Jon on Oct. 7, a Selena tribute on Oct. 8, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus on Oct. 21 and We The Kings that night.

You can also hear anything from mariachi to country music throughout the day.

🎈 Water balloon fight: If you need a place to cool off, the Acrobuffos promise an epic balloon fight where you may get a little wet.

12:30, 2:45 and 5pm from Oct. 11-22.

🧼 Soap bubble entertainment: New to the fair, this group will perform bubble-themed acts like a snowman dancing across a tightrope and an exploding volcano.

4pm, 5pm and 6pm daily.

🏫 College history: The Hall of State has an exhibit capturing Texas Tech's first 100 years, including notable alumni and athletic achievements.

10am-7pm daily.

🦋 Other fair buildings: The African American Museum, Dallas Children's Aquarium, Continental D.A.R. House, Texas Discovery Gardens and Continental D.A.R. House will also be open during the fair.

What's next: The fair is open through Oct. 22.