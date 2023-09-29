The Cotton Bowl will look fresher by 2025. Photo: Ron Jenkins for the Washington Post

Look closely at Fair Park's buildings during this year's state fair because the park may start to feel different — and more modern — by next year.

Driving the news: This week, the Dallas City Council approved issuing $223 million in debt as the first step in financing the bond package for a new convention center and updates to critical buildings in Fair Park.

The park will eventually receive $300 million of the $1.5 billion bond money ratified by voters last year.

Why it matters: The public funds will likely be the most significant infusion of cash in decades to update the historic landmark.

Many buildings need to be preserved but lack modernized facilities for the large crowds drawn to the park every year for the fair, musical performances and sporting events.

State of play: Dallas used a measure similar to the one that paid for the American Airlines Center to authorize funding to reshape the southwest corner of downtown and revitalize the nearby 277-acre Fair Park.

Council approved $172 million in debt to go toward the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and $51 million for Fair Park renovations in the first tranche of bonds issued for the projects.

A 2% increase in the city's hotel occupancy tax will repay the bond debt. The tax applies to hotel stays, motels and short-term rentals.

Flashback: Fair Park is the only intact pre-1950s world's fair site remaining in the country. The events once inspired innovation and unveiled new modern marvels, including the Ferris wheel.

The art deco buildings throughout Fair Park were built in 1936 for the Centennial Exposition, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Texas' independence from Mexico. Some were demolished after the event, but many remain.

Details: Renovating the Cotton Bowl and the Music Hall, where Broadway Dallas hosts musicals year round, are the top priorities at the park. "They're absolutely critical for the future of Fair Park," Brian Luallen, Fair Park First CEO, tells Axios.

The Cotton Bowl is one of the biggest attendance draws at the park. Recently, 70,000 people attended Karol G's show there.

The goal is to start construction at the stadium early next year to eliminate the exit ramps, widen the concourse and add stairs to funnel people in and out of events more quickly. The restrooms will also be updated to meet modern accessibility standards.

Reality check: Stadium renovations will be scheduled around the state fair's timeline. Work will be split over the offseason, with completion of the entire project targeted for 2025.