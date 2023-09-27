North Texas auto parts workers on UAW's picket lines

Several dozen workers at two North Texas auto parts distribution centers have been picketing since Friday, demanding better wages and benefits from the carmakers that employ them.

Driving the news: Today marks the 13th day the United Auto Workers union has been on strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The union expanded its strike on Friday to parts distribution centers for Stallantis and GM, enabling dozens of workers in Roanoke and Carrollton distribution centers to walk out and form picket lines.

Why it matters: A drawn-out strike could stall car repairs at local dealerships affiliated with GM and Stallantis, which makes Chrysler and Jeep vehicles.

North Texas is a car dealership hub. The two North Texas centers on strike are the region's top parts distributors for GM and Stallantis, union leaders tell Axios. They also help service emergency vehicles.

Vibe check: Work at the Carrollton center appeared to be stalled on Monday, as workers stood outside the massive warehouse-like building with signs that cautioned, "No justice, no jeeps" and "record profit, record contract."

Many motorists honked to show support while passing by.

Strangers stopped by with food.

Union leaders Tim Smith (left) and Cleo Wynn (center) stand outside the Carrollton parts distribution center where employees are striking. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

State of play: The CEOs of Ford, Stallantis, and GM last year made around 300 times the median earnings of their employees — a pay gap that's wider than most large companies, per the Wall Street Journal.

The UAW, pointing to the companies' profits and CEO pay, says employees deserve a contract that accounts for inflation and restores the benefits that employees gave up years ago to help their employers.

By the numbers: The Roanoke center has 140 UAW members, and the Carrollton center has 106 members, UAW Local 2360 President Cleo Wynn tells Axios.

Wynn says more than 90% of Local 2360 members voted in favor of strike authorization, indicating they were willing to go on strike if needed.

"How can you expect me to live and take care of my family, making the same wage, when everything has gone up from food to gas to clothing? … There are some members who haven't had a raise in 12 years," Wynn says.

The intrigue: Yves Milsap, the first shift alternate steward in Carrollton, says he was inspired by the workers at UPS, Starbucks, and the Writers Guild to join the UAW strike.

Tim Smith, the director of the UAW region that includes Texas, says his office has received almost a dozen calls from people in other industries asking how they can organize against their employers.

The other side: In a statement released Friday, GM called UAW's strike escalation to the parts distribution centers "unnecessary," saying it has presented five proposals so far and will bargain "in good faith" to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.

Stallantis said it needs to "maintain our profitability while remaining competitive."

What's next: UAW Local 2360's members say they plan to strike for as long as it takes, taking shifts around the clock, until a resolution is reached between UAW and the carmakers.