Men's T20 World Cup is coming to Grand Prairie

The Men's T20 World Cup will hold matches in Grand Prairie next year — and it will be historic.

Driving the news: The International Cricket Council announced yesterday that in addition to Grand Prairie, Broward County, Florida, and Nassau County, New York, will be the host sites for the tournament.

Why it matters: Cricket was in the Americas long before the U.S. became a country, but this is the first time the widely watched T20 World Cup will be held here.

State of play: The ICC announced in November 2021 that the U.S and West Indies would be co-hosts of the Men's World Cup, giving local cricket leaders hope that the tournament would touch down in North Texas.

Investors in the new Grand Prairie Stadium, a host site of Major League Cricket's inaugural season, had long hoped to draw the World Cup because matches of its caliber attract a massive TV audience, top cricket talent and fans from around the world.

The ICC says its chosen venues "give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world's biggest sport market."

Details: The tournament will take place in June 2024, with 20 teams, each representing a country, competing for the trophy.

Matches will be played in the T20 format, which is a shorter and more fast-paced form of cricket than test matches and one-day international matches.

Grand Prairie Stadium now has capacity for roughly 7,000 fans. ICC says the stadium's seating, media spaces and premium hospitality areas will be expanded for the World Cup matches.

Meanwhile: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, played in the one-day international format, takes place in India next month.