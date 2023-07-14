What it's like to attend a Major League Cricket match in Texas

If only photos could convey the volume and energy of a space... Photo: Courtesy of Aalyan Rajwani

On Thursday, I finally got to experience my favorite childhood sport in person. I'll never forget that night, because I got to share it with my dad.

Why it matters: For many immigrant families like mine, watching cricket has been confined to a TV and odd hours of the night because matches are usually held in other parts of the world.

"I haven't been to a cricket match in 35 years, you know," Dad said gleefully as we walked into Grand Prairie Stadium.

Flashback: As a teenager in Karachi, Pakistan, he'd sit in the cheapest section with his friends to watch professional cricket. When Dad migrated to the U.S. in the 1980s, he left behind his favorite sport but shared his love of cricket with his kids.

Details: The stadium's roughly 6,000 seats meant every spectator got a great view, unlike many other stadiums in the world that can seat over 100,000 fans.

The concessions had South Asian food, dhol players hyped up the crowd, and fans got to sample basmati rice.

The crowd whistled, cheered and clapped for over three hours.

Big plays earned fireworks, just like at Texas Rangers games.

State of play: The local Texas Super Kings beat the L.A. Knight Riders by 69 runs in their debut match for Major League Cricket, which features popular international players alongside local talent.

Grand Prairie Stadium, a former baseball stadium, is poised to be a key MLC site and possibly host other international tournaments.

What they're saying: Zach Wood, a baseball fan, drove from Forney by himself to see what cricket is all about.

"The friends I've worked with have always talked about it, so now I'm getting to see it. That's the fun part — the fan engagement, the hooting and hollering," the newly minted Texas Super Kings fan said as the crowd erupted around him for a big shot.

The bottom line: If you're into baseball, you should give cricket a shot too. The 2023 season ends July 30.

If you go: Hydrate, bring sunglasses and apply sunscreen, because the match is outdoors. The sections near the main entrance usually get the most shade.